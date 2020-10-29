Local Boys & Girls Club to host socially distant Halloween events

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Another safe alternative, The Boys & Girls Club of Springfield is hosting a drive-in movie this Saturday, Halloween night.

They’ll be showing the Halloween favorite, Hocus Pocus. Cars pay a donation of $25 to enter and will have the option to purchase concessions once inside.

“We thought that would be a drive-in movie would be the best way to invite families in and have a fun time with families and children in a way that is safe and in a way that they can enjoy the Halloween holiday,” Jen Ducharme, director of development said.

Gates open at 6:30 p.m. with the movie showing at 8 p.m. Reservations are strongly suggested through the Club’s website.

The West Springfield Boys & Girls Club also announced their annual “Holiday Tour of Homes,” is going virtual. Traditionally, tour-goers travel to see the interiors of beautifully decorated homes.

This event raises critical funds to support the local youth. This year’s virtual event will take place on Saturday, December 5.