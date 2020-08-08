Local breweries team up to join national “Black is Beautiful” campaign

by: Regan Schiappa

Posted: / Updated:

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The “Black is Beautiful” initiative is kicking off Saturday at some local breweries.

Local Craft brewers White Lion Brewing and Trillium Brewing teamed up in the nationwide Black is Beautiful initiative to raise awareness of the social injustices.

Over 1,000 breweries across the globe, each using the same recipe, are participating to establish a unified voice by brewing Black is Beautiful.

The Black is Beautiful brew will be available for purchase for the first time at White Lion’s first Curbside Collab event on Saturday, August 8, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1500 Main Street in Springfield.

Proceeds from Black is Beautiful will benefit the Healing Racism Institute of Pioneer Valley.

