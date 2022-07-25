LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Small Business Administration is celebrating 69 years of helping small businesses grow, expand and recover from disasters.

One local brewery’s doors have stayed open thanks to the Small Business Administration and support from Congress. Vanished Valley Brewing Company in Ludlow has seen continued success even through the pandemic.

Vanished Valley received PPP and COVID-19 Economic Disaster loans when the pandemic hit and later used funding from the SBA to expand the business. Members of the SBA joined other supporters of the business, including Congressman Richard Neal to tour the building today.

The brewery is just one of the thousands of small businesses that receive support from the SBA.

Mike Vlacich, New England Regional Administrator of the SBA explained to 22News how they help to keep these local shops alive and thriving, “Businesses like this one, that we’re standing in today, would admit that they would not have survived if it were not for the help that the Small Business Administration, in partnership with Chairman Neal and President Biden coming together to infuse hundreds of thousands, if not millions of dollars to support small businesses right here in Western Massachusetts.”

For the last 69 years, the SBA’s goal has been to “serve as the voice of small businesses” throughout the United States.