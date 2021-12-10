Local business gets liquor license with assistance of Holyoke Redevelopment Authority

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke Redevelopment Authority has helped support a local business with the Center City Liquor License Program and approved an application for one from El Paraiso Columbiano.

“Each of these initiatives differ in size and scope, but each reflect the necessary collaboration between private investment, governmental resources, and citizen participation as we grow opportunity, employment, and the tax base in our City,” HRA Chair Tom Creed said.

According to the news release sent to 22News, the CCL is an approved Legislative Home Rule Petition that provides downtown liquor licenses for restaurants at lower cost than open market liquor licenses. These licenses are an asset for opening a business but unlike the more expensive open market liquor licenses, these CCLs stay with the business and cannot be transferred or sold to another restaurant.

“I am excited to finally see these licenses be utilized and help bring more food options to downtown Holyoke” said Office of Planning and Economic Development Director Aaron Vega who was State Representative when these licenses were approved by the State.

The restaurant is located at 351 High Street, and has expanded its menu and hours to serve authentic Columbian food to the community. Despite the challenge of opening a restaurant during a pandemic, El Paraiso Columbiano’s principle owners Juan and Gilberto Uribe’s dream of opening the restaurant came through with the support of the City License Board Staff and the HRA.

With additional licenses available the HRA is hopeful that with the success of El Paraiso Columbiano and the pending State approval for Avalon Cafe’s CCL more restaurateurs will look to Holyoke to open their businesses.