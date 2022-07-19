WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Christmas came early in West Springfield!

Mike’s Auto Service & Repair held their Jeep Parade Night Tuesday as part of the shops “Christmas in July” food drive. Encouraging Jeep owners to fill their vehicles with canned foods and decorate them with Christmas lights.

The food drive will benefit the Parish Cupboard Emergency Food Program in West Springfield and will be collected through the end of July.

“It’s awesome, it’s really good,” Owner Mike Zabik told 22News. “It helps out the community, it helps out the Cupboard for those in need. This is probably the 4th year. Those two years we couldn’t do it because of COVID stuff but, this is our first year back doing it so hopefully it’ll be the biggest one yet.”

22News was also told by his helpers that Santa Claus stopped by! For more information about how to donate to the Parish Cupboard, click here.