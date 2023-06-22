HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The spotlight was on those who have grown Holyoke!

The Greater Holyoke Chamber bringing back its ‘Grow Holyoke Awards.’ It was a night of celebration for the people and organizations who’ve shaped Holyoke’s business landscape.

Over 200 community members and legislators gathered at the Delaney House, in support of those being recognized Thursday night. The Chamber honored Gary Rome of Gary Rome Hyundai as Business Person of the Year. Priscilla Rivera of City Sports was recognized as the 2023 Fifield Volunteer of the Year.

“Their right there to help people and just their caring nature and their empathy and emotional intelligence, when it comes to helping those in our community is just why they are being recognized here today,” expressed Jordan Hart, Executive Director of the Greater Holyoke Chambers.

The Greater Holyoke Chamber also awarded their first Non-Profit of the Year and Business of the Year. Those titles went to Providence Ministries for the Needy and Marcotte Ford.