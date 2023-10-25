SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Wednesday, a local family-owned business announced a sizeable donation to the Dakin Humane Society.

LiftTruck, which provides forklift sales, rentals, parts and service experience throughout New England, is celebrating their 35th year in business. And to celebrate, they’re raising money for different non-profits and organizations in western Massachusetts.

We spoke with Kara Sotolotto, the company’s operation’s manager about why they chose Dakin, “They just do such great work here in the community and we wanted to give back to them somehow, so we’ve been collecting donations both monetary and physical donations for them and we’re happy that we met our goal.”

As of today, they have already raised over $1,000 and continue to accept donations.