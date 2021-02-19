Local business owner helps elderly woman with hoarding situation in Southwick

SOUTHWICK, Mass. (WWLP) – A local business owner and the Southwick Police Department helped clean up an elderly woman’s home in Southwick from a hoarding situation.

According to the Southwick Police Department, officers were called to the home for a well-being check and found an elderly woman was living in her home amongst piles of garbage and other large amounts of household items that made it hard to move throughout the house. Police also discovered the home had an infestation problem.

Officer Malone contacted the Board of Health and Highland Valley Elder Services who then contacted Partners in Grime to assist. Partners in Grime organized the removal of all the trash and other items from the home.

According to Southwick police, they needed a lot of dumpsters to remove the garbage so Officer Malone contacted Andy Felix of Felix Construction to help. Felix then decided to help and offered his services and took care of the disposal himself when he found out the woman had no money to pay.

“Officers here at the Southwick Police Department, especially Officer Malone were so very touched by Andy’s compassion and willingness to help another human being in dire need without hesitation and/or concern over payment for said services. Another glimmer of hope that there is still good in this world.”

The Southwick Police Department wanted to thank Felix for his compassion and help.

The department is still fixing the infestation problem and anyone with information for any kind of services willing to assist is asked to contact Officer Malone at (413) 569-5348.