Local business owner using social media to help animals affected by Australian bush fires

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – A business owner in East Longmeadow is using her social media influence to help animals suffering from those Australian bush fires. 

Sarah McClelland runs a website specializing in STEM activities for young children. One of her team members lives in Australia – so she decided to create an Australian animal fun pack to sell in her shop. 

It’s only $2 with all the proceeds going to a non-profit that helps animals in Australia. She told 22News she hopes her son learns from this experience. 

“I want my son to know that you don’t have to be a professional athlete or a movie star to do something awesome,” said Sarah McClelland. “And sometimes it just starts with one person making a change.” 

The activity pack includes I-spy, word searches, animal matching games, among others. 

