Local business owners meet with legislators at breakfast event

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The West of the River Chamber of Commerce held its Legislative Breakfast event Tuesday with local business owners and state legislators.

Dozens of local business owners met with state legislators Tuesday morning to find out what lawmakers are working on locally and at the State House.

“It’s difficult for individual business owners to reach out to local legislators one by one,” Robin Wozniak, executive director of the West of the River Chamber of Commerce told 22News. “Whereas when we all come together in one place for one time a year to get together to voice their concerns benefits both sides tremendously.”

Wozniak said she has seen an increase in local businesses opening in parts of Agawam and West Springfield. The panel discussed a variety of topics that ranged from the east-west rail study to marijuana sales to the Family Mobility Act.

Local issues that were discussed included housing development and infrastructure.

“One of the main concerns for local legislators and local businesses is the current status and future of the Morgan-Sullivan Bridge that connects Agawam to West Springfield,” State Representative Nicholas Boldyga said.

“The traffic is going to flow much more smoothly there will be more people getting to West Springfield and Agawam frequenting local businesses and hopefully that will increase jobs here but have more people coming to this area,” Boldyga added. “We’re making progress and I think we’re coming a long way with that bridge.”

MassDOT is scheduled to completely reopen the renovated Morgan-Sullivan Bridge in the spring of 2022.