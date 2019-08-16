Local businesses acknowledged for providing summer internships for teens

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Holyoke’s YouthWorks program saluted more than 100 companies that provided summer intern work experience for teenagers on Thursday.

22News is proud to be among the recipients for helping a Holyoke teenager take her first step towards employment.

Eighteen-year-old Jaeden Alejandro received an internship four-years-ago. And now, he’s the summer program’s coordinator. He said being an intern at the age of 14 did him a world of good.

“For starters, it taught me what I didn’t want to do for the rest of my life,” he explained. “It gave me more responsibility and showed me what real-life work experience is like.”

The YouthWorks program is one of the MassHire Holyoke Career Center’s initiatives. MassHire provides training and job opportunities for those unemployed or looking for a better job.