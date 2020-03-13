Local businesses boost cleaning methods as coronavirus concerns grow

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The owner of the Log Cabin banquet facility and the Delaney House restaurant in Holyoke assured customers their coronavirus concerns are being addressed.

Peter Rosskothen told 22News he’s enhanced cleaning procedures at both locations to meet those concerns. He also said his staff is disinfecting all areas that the public comes in contact with.

“Just to make sure that people can continue to come out if they want to come out but continue to come out and feel that we care,” Rosskothen said. “We’re taking good care of our guests and encourage to make it as safe an experience as possible.”

Rosskothen assured the public that he continues to monitor the guidelines dealing with coronavirus from the centers for disease control and with local health officials.