SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – This past Saturday and Sunday were the state’s sale tax holiday, a weekend full of deals as consumers did not have to pay the state’s tax on many items.

The sales tax holiday has traditionally been an opportunity for consumers to capitalize on big ticket items like appliances and furniture. According to Contractors Home Appliances in West Springfield, this year’s holiday was no different.

President of the company, Brian Zippin told 22News staff had to work overtime to keep up with demand and extended hours. Saturday and Sunday we’re not the only busy days, customers stopped in before the weekend to pre-select what they were going to buy.

“So it saves you time on the weekend. You have to pay for it over the weekend, but you can come in, do your research, meet with a sales person,” said Zippin. He also told 22News this year was different than others, instead of just one item purchases consumers were purchasing appliance packages.

“Because of the pandemic, there were a lot of people who were staying at home and they’re doing a lot of work to their homes, whether its renovating the kitchen or doing an addition or building a new home,” said Zippin.

According to the tax foundation, Massachusetts is one of 17 states to have a sales tax holiday. Having the sales tax holiday during August, also gives families the opportunity to stock up on school supplies for less.