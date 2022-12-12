CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s the last day of our Toys for Tots Drive and the community has come through in a big way to make it a success! We are accepting toys up to 7:00 p.m. Monday night.

People have been dropping off all kinds of wonderful unwrapped gifts for kids of all ages. 22News spoke to a few of those generous donators earlier Monday, they said this is what the holiday season is all about.

“Giving back, giving whatever you can especially during the holiday season and the way the world is right now, it’s an awesome feeling,” said Angel Santana from Pioneer Valley Concrete Service.

Since the start of the 22News Toys for Tots drive, that feeling of joy and gratitude has only grown, with individuals, groups of friends and colleagues coming together to make the holidays brighter for deserving children.

From stuffed animals and baby dolls to board games and skateboards, we’ve had so many amazing donations come in during our Toys for Tots drive. Monday is the final day of so much generosity seen throughout the community. One example of that, the team effort among Pioneer Valley Concrete Service.

“Our goal was to donate enough money to have our boss double it to get more in. (And did you make it?) Oh yeah, we got him to give us a lot of extra money,” said Santana with a smile.

“In ten days, we put together a campaign within our club that produced over 100 gifts and $2,000 in cash,” said Chuck Goldrup, Board Member of Dante Club. “If one kid has one smile, I’ve done my job.”

All the donated toys are sorted by the Marines and given to local non-profits and churches for final distribution.