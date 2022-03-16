HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade is back and better than ever!

After a two year hiatus, local businesses and people are preparing for a weekend of fun and run at the St. Patrick’s Parade and Road Race, which play a large role in boosting the local economy.

“The businesses in our community have suffered and this organization is responsible for a major impact on the economic engine of western Massachusetts,” said Russel McNiff, Co-chair of the St. Patrick’s Parade Committee.

This weekend is not only a big weekend for the city, people come from all over to show their pride and take part in tradition.

“It’s just a great time of year and it makes Holyoke,” resident Judy Sherman expressed. “It’s a different feel about Holyoke during this time of year. It’s lots of fun.

And organizers have set the bar high.

“Two years is too long,” Driscoll told 22News. “This city has definitely gone through a drought and we’re ready to put out in the best parade possible. And it will be the best parade people have ever seen.”

The Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade will be broadcasted live right here on 22News this Sunday at 12 p.m.

