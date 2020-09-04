Local businesses fighting to survive financial blow caused by pandemic

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Local business owners are doing whatever it takes to stay afloat during these uncertain times, and for some, that means a new facelift.

22News found out that one area establishment has a lot to be grateful for.

When the states reopening process began, Governor Charlie Baker announced that bars across the state were not permitted to open until Phase 4, or until there was a vaccine for the virus. Leaving many bar owners with some tough choices; try to survive the financial burden, or be forced to close doors permanently.

But management at Atlas Pub & Kitchen in Chicopee chose to get creative, adding cooking appliances to where pool tables once stood and cheffing up a number of different bar eats.

“We heard that it maybe next year, that Phase 4 maybe next year and still not sure,” said Jason Hercheck, bar manager. “But we took the initiative to build a kitchen. We made that decision and it took a few months to get going you know all the restrictions, getting approval.”

Atlas Pub celebrated its grand-reopening on August 30, after being clothes for months, nearly a week later they’ll be able to cheers to another major accomplishment, 40 years in business.

Hercheck added, “It’s a meeting place for them for many years and it’s important to us. You take pride in being around for that long also. You see the bars in Boston a lot of the bars going out of business that has been around forever, and it’s crazy.”