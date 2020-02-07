Local businesses gather for Chicopee Chamber of Commerce networking event

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Thursday night local business owners came together for a networking event with Chamber of Commerce in Chicopee.

Chicopee is on the verge of revitalization with new shops, businesses, and restaurants popping up all over the Chicopee Center.

“We are trying to get together and figure out what is our identity as Chicopee Center,” said Julie Copoulos, Executive Director of Chicopee Chamber of Commerce. “What kind of energy do we want to build here, how do we want to create space for different kinds of people that want to create a different creative business.”

The Chamber of Commerce said they are working on Chicopee’s Downtown festival which was formally known as the “Downtown Get-down.”