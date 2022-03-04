HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – After a two-year COVID-19 hiatus, the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Road Race is making a comeback. The road race is returning, and the community is very excited to have the race back.

22News spoke to the manager of the Arcade Bar in Holyoke about what to expect from the business for this St. Patrick’s Day celebration.

“We are really excited and were anticipating a huge crowd now that were open again,” Kayla Rivera said. “All weekend we’ll have all different types of drinks, were giving out beads, for food we’ll have the grill running, and we’ll have a live DJ as well.”

Several bars and restaurants will be open drawing large crowds of people from the road race. If you can’t make it down to Holyoke you can catch the parade live at noon on 22News, and will also be live-streamed.