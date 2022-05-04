CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Mother’s day is coming up quickly, and many people want to surprise Mom with something special.

Whether you are looking for flowers or jewelry, many local businesses are gearing up to face supply and demand issues this weekend. Over at McClelland’s Florist in Chicopee – they began ordering flowers and supplies a few weeks ago to prepare for the holiday rush.

They spend 10 to 12 hours a day preparing unique flower arrangements for every customer. The shop recommends placing those orders no later than Saturday.

“People have busy lives and they forget and there are other things going on and suddenly it’s here. We anticipate customers’ needs and we try to be prepared and have enough staff so people aren’t waiting fifteen minutes to get waited on and enough drivers to get your arrangements there timely,” said Dennis Croteau, Owner of McClellands.

Croteau added that they are willing to accommodate everyone with gifts and pricing.