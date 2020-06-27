Local businesses hope to bounce back from economic disaster caused by pandemic

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Businesses are trying to bounce back from the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Restaurants have been one of the hardest-hit industries, but most locally are optimistic as they begin to re-open. Business is somewhat back to normal, now two weeks into reopening but dining out definitely looks different than before.

Restaurant owners are feeling a lot less stressed than they were three months ago now that onsite dining is available once again.

A night out for dinner involves makeshift patios and socially distant table seating, but restaurant owners are doing everything they can to make the dining experience as normal as possible, all in an effort to generate a fraction of that lost revenue.

Cal’s in West Springfield is one example of a locally owned small restaurant that’s been able to survive.

“We have to be very careful every day and we just pray to god we want our customers to come we are here we do all this safety procedures,” said Tomas Diaz, co-owner of Cal’s. “We are doing the best we can.”

Locally, none of our local restaurants have been forced to closed due to the economic impact of the coronavirus. But, there have been a number of businesses in the Boston area that have specifically cited Covid-19 as the reason for the permeant closure.

Many of them were operating for over 20 years.

This week, many people noticed that Carrabba’s in West Springfield permanently closed its door. A company spokesperson told me that it had nothing do with Covid-19 it was just a business decision.