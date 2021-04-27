Local businesses looking forward to new phase

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Springfield held its weekly COVID-19 update meeting Monday, responding to the new state timeline for reopening businesses.

In light of Governor Charlie Baker’s announcement, city officials focused on what could be done for businesses as they move into this new phase of reopening.

Chief of Economic Development, Tim Sheehan, explained that the city actually has the resources it needs to reopen.

“The good thing is, we’re gonna have capitol to deal with the needs because having folks back to their pre-COVID status without resources certainly would have been a nightmare,” said Sheehan.

But Sheehan also said having resources is only half the battle, the city still needs to know how to deploy them effectively.