SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – With tomorrow being Saint Patrick’s Day, local businesses are hoping to find gold at the end of the rainbow.

22News has how O’Brien’s Corner is planning to enjoy the holiday.

This weekend they’re hoping to see a bigger crowd than the last few years as they prepare to celebrate it with full flare.

It all starts with breakfast, welcoming the colleens and their families. Then carries out through the day with specials like corned beef and cabbage along with fish and chips. Marc plans to dress up as a leprechaun. Saying there is something special about watching the holiday unfold each year.

Marc Holland of O’Brien’s Corner said, “People like to people watch, to see everybody else. What their mannerisms are going to be and how they’re going to react. Maybe have a couple of Guinness and everybody gets a little liquid courage here and they get happy.”

O’Brien’s is also planning to host live music to keep the festivities going.

Even with Saint Patrick’s Day Friday they’re expecting the celebrations to last all weekend long.