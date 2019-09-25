Local businesses react to temporary ban of vaping products sales

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker has enacted a 4-month temporary ban on sales of all vaping products in the state.

While you can’t buy vape products in Massachusetts, take just a few steps into Connecticut, and you can still buy the products. Chris Kasperek has been in the vape business for around five years, but for the next four months, he won’t be making any sales.

“People are just going to go over the state line,” said Kasperek. “So anything that’s been done today, isn’t going to change anything.”

Kasperek told 22News he’ll continue to sell vape products until someone from the city gives him notice to stop.

“Are we banned? Probably first thing in the morning, how many you got,” Kasperek said.

His shop, Ace Vapor, also operates as an electronics repair shop, which will keep him from closing.

“For other shops that are vape only, I don’t see them being able to make for the four months,” said Agawam resident Robert Valego.

Valego told 22News he quit tobacco when he turned to vaping, but the ban could bring back old habits.

“For those that smoked tobacco for thirty years, it was a break in my life,” Valego said. “I’ll probably start smoking again. I don’t have time to travel all the way to Connecticut for that.”

But if it’s flavored vape products you prefer, Connecticut is considering their own ban on these types of products.