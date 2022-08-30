HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – A busy Labor Day weekend is ahead and for many, New England is a top destination.

While travelers take this long weekend to get that last minute beach trip in, local restaurants are marking this holiday as a kick off to a very busy fall season. Events like fairs and festivals in western Massachusetts bring in that fall rush of tourists and visitors.

“The second you get into Labor Day, people want to sit outside, they want to go back into the restaurant, it’s a completely different attitude. It’s like, ‘No more the beach,’ more ‘Let’s go out for dinner!’ Life gets very busy in the fall,” said Peter Rosskothen, owner of the Log Cabin and Delaney House.

AAA is expecting heavy traffic Friday and Sunday afternoon and say people should plan ahead and give themselves plenty of time when traveling to their destination.