Local businesses see last-minute Father’s Day purchases

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Retailers have been able to operate beyond curbside pickup since early June.

Morning Star bookstore in West Springfield told us customers have been supporting their business, coming in regularly, and are taking advantage of the re-opening for the holiday.

The store prepared for the holiday with a Father’s Day gift display that included bibles, clothing, mugs, books, and cards.

The store told us shoppers do normally come in the night before Father’s day, and amid the pandemic, still expect to see some last-minute shoppers.

Morning Star Bookstore Sales Associate, Daria Goguen told 22News she recommends their father’s day cards for a good last-minute buy.

“You know it is just something really simple, it shows meaning, you know something that is quick it’s easy, it’s cheap, and its something that really helps,” said Goguen. “We will still have a decent stock of it, its something that makes for easy buying and easy gifting as well.”

Since stores are limited to 40-percent capacity, the MorningStar Bookstore has also relied on the curbside pick up and online sales.

According to NBC News, some of the top father’s day’s gifts this year include electronic earbuds, the amazon fire tablet, and a U-V-clean-phone sanitizer.