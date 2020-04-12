Local businesses team up to deliver 100+ meals to families in need

Breaking News
Massachusetts DPH: 756 deaths reported out of 25,475 cases of COVID-19
Hampden County

by: Duncan MacLean

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – Easter’s giving spirit extended across western Massachusetts Sunday, motivating acts of kindness and generosity.

Demore’s Automotive Repair, and Russo’s Lakeside Seafood & Steakhouse teamed up to deliver more than 100 meals to people in Palmer, Monson, Dudley and Holyoke Sunday.

Demore’s funded the project, while Russo’s whipped up the ham dinners and baked haddock. The owner of Demore’s said they thought there would be a need this Easter, so they asked people to reach out on Facebook if they needed help.

“We knew there was going to be some need around Easter time with all the job layoffs and even the elderly not being able to get out,” Jay Demore told 22News. “We were initially going to choose between them, but the need was so great we just decided to do them all.”

The partnership delivered a total of 117 meals to those in need Sunday.

