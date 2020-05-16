Local businesses waiting on state reopening guidelines to plan ahead

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It seems that everyone has been anxiously awaiting Governor Charlie Baker’s re-opening plan – which is set to be announced on Monday.

We spoke with Chicopee business owner who feels the governor should announce guidelines sooner to help prepare them for inevitable changes.

“Whatever it is we can do it we can accommodate it but we need to know it’s just the lack of knowledge the lack of information that’s so frustrating,” Bill Stetson told 22News.

The Rumbleseat Bar and Grill has been closed since March, leaving curbside takeout as their only source of income while they count down the minutes to fully re-opening.

While they wait they’ve been doing minor renovations, but the owner says he would rather have crews getting the restaurant ready to meet the states new operational guidelines, if only he knew what they were.

“We just don’t know we just want the guidance and I’m nervous that the guidance is going to say we aren’t opening for two weeks or the guidance is going to be something that is so involved that it’s going to take us 2 weeks to open up,” Bill Stetson, owner of the bar and grill, told 22News.

Connecticut, Rhode Island, and New Hampshire have all either opened or announced a re-opening plan, allowing business owners to prepare for new safety protocols like social distancing, outside dining only, or installing plexi glass in high traffic areas.

Stetson says he’s been following along with these states guidelines, but there is too much uncertainty to try and guess what will be required of his business in Massachusetts.

As of right now, any mandated changes to businesses will have to be paid for by the business itself.