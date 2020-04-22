Local butcher shops taking extra precautions to keep workers, customers safe from virus

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Local butcher shops are taking extra precautions to ensure worker and customer safety, in light of several meat processing plants in the midwest closing down due to COVID-19.

Arnold’s Meats is one of the many butcher shops in the area. They follow CDC protocols and guidelines to keep both their employees and customers safe. For example, all employees wear proper personal protective equipment, and they sanitize stores twice a day, including air vents.

Arnold’s Meats also has a wholesale division, which distributes meat to dozens of restaurants, schools, and clubs, but because of the COVID-19 shutdown that business has dropped significantly.

Owner Larry Katz told 22News, “The wholesale accounts where we normally go out 150-160 stops a day are going out with maybe 30 or 40, so it has really affected us very much.”

Arnold’s Meats was shut down for 14 days because an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

It’s since been cleared to re-open after no one else tested positive.