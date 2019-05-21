Local campaign raising money for new East Forest Park library

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The drive to raise $2 million for Springfield’s East Forest Park Library has appealed to the public to raise the rest of the funding.

The Promise Realized Campaign hopes to raise the $800,000 for library equipment and furnishing in time for the opening of the $9.5-million facility before the end of the year.

“The Promise Realized Campaign is the first time where citizens can join in and get their donations matched to build a 21st Century library right here in East Forest Park,” Springfield Library Commission Chair Stephen Cary explained.

Campaign Director Matt Blumenfeld told 22News, “It really is an opportunity for everyone to get together and to do their share. We’ve seen this happen over and over again in other cities, and in Springfield, it’s happening right now.”

The public campaign has so far raised $1.2 million. To find out how you can contribute to the fundraising effort, you can visit the Springfield City Library website .

