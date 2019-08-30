Local cancer center to benefit from Big Y reusable bag program

Breaking News
West Springfield man killed in Suffield crash
SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – The Sister Caritas Cancer Center will benefit significantly from Big Y Supermarkets’ reuseable bag sale during October.

The cancer center will receive $1.00 from each of the reusable bags Big Y customers will purchase for $2.50.

In a news release sent to 22News, it states, the Big Y Community Bag program is a reusable bag program that facilitates community support with the goal to make a difference in the communities where shoppers live and work.

The Sister Caritas Cancer Center expressed its appreciation for devoting a large portion of the supermarkets’ bag sales during the month of October.

After October, Mercy supporters can still raise funds by using the Giving Tag attached to the Community Bag and following the directions attached.

