Member of Holyoke Fire Dept. arrested, charged with OUI
Local canine companions compete in Holyoke Dog Show

Hampden County

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – After a two-year Hiatus, the Holyoke Parks and Recreation resumed the canine competition which began in 2012.

Competitive categories included dog and owner who looked most alike, as well as the faster tail-wagger.

Southampton resident Eileen Pooler, the owner of a Collie called ‘Dusty’ told 22News, the animals benefit from this competition.

“Entering for us, a lot of it is socialization, having him meeting other dogs, being in an environment that he’s not used to being in, and getting him used to that,” said Pooler. And so now he comes comfortable wherever he goes, and meeting new friends and going to new places.”

The money raised from entry fees and the sale of pet products helps support Holyoke’s popular dog park at the Wyatt Harper park community field

