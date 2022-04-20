SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Wednesday is 4/20 and local dispensaries celebrated what they call “the Super Bowl” of the cannabis industry.

22News went to INSA in Springfield where the dispensary was holding a 4/20 celebration for its patrons as well as a tour providing education on cannabis and how it’s cultivated. While recreational marijuana is legal here in Massachusetts, it is still illegal under federal law. The CMO of INSA said, making it legal nationwide would have major benefits such as ridding cannabis laws that are disproportionately enforced on people of color.

Lewis Goldstein, the CMO of INSA said, “There’s a lot of people who have been arrested, either have records or are in prison because of the racial bias in the cannabis laws.”

Federal legalization would also make it easier to pay for weed here in Massachusetts. Right now most major banks can’t allow their cards to run at dispensaries, to stay federally compliant. So, Massachusetts consumers instead plug their cards into cashless ATMs, which can come with hefty fees. Federally legal pot would allow card companies to work directly with dispensaries.