Local car dealership manager says ‘this is the perfect time to buy a car’

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Local online car dealership sales have been booming due to recent COVID-19 outbreak restrictions that prevent in-person contact.

During the pandemic, many car dealerships in the area have closed, however, online sales still remain active. Dealerships that are open, are offering great deals for those looking to purchase a car.

Central Chevrolet General Sales Manager Pierre Beauchamp told 22News, sales are expected to be off 60% and like other businesses the company had to furlough most employees. Beauchamp said his main focus is trying to limit customer in-person interaction to prevent the spread of the virus while still providing the best service.

The car dealership is offering free deliveries for online shoppers. When buying a car online, the dealership ensures customers will receive 24/7 access to a live chat specialist, ability to schedule virtual appointments with sales staff and provide the opportunity to appraise its customer’s trade online.

“We are trying our best to make this transition as easy as possible for everyone. Closing down the dealership was a big eye-opener and in a way, it humbles us as well as makes us aware of what consumers need.” Once we are back open, we will be making a couple of changes such as cleaning cars a little bit more than normal before having someone test drive it and making sure our facility is at all times clean. Pierre Beauchamp, General Sales Manager of Central Chevrolet

“This is the perfect time to buy a car,” Beauchamp said. The manufacturer has major incentives such as lowering prices to make it more affordable for consumers during this tough time. Those who want to purchase a car online are still able to set up an appointment to test drive before making a final decision.