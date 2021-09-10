Local Catholics gather for a night of worship in Agawam

AGAWAM, Mass. (WWLP) – Catholics from across western Massachusetts gathered for a night of worship.

Hundreds attended the Faith on Fire Rally at Sacred Heart Parish in Feeding Hills. The rally was sponsored by the Diocese of Springfield. Those who attended could listen to music, shop for religious relics, pray, and a Eucharistic Procession led by Bishop William Byrne. 

“An amazing turnout so many people gathering to be with each other to praise god, it’s a wonderful evening,” said Bishop Byrne. 

The Faith on Fire rally is an event that happens every year around this time.

