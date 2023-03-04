SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — International Women’s day is this upcoming Wednesday and celebrations have already started locally.

A celebration of diversity, culture, and heritage took place at the Elk’s Lodge in Springfield Saturday afternoon.

More than 100 people came to the 11th annual event which showcases the talents of women of all ages. Local vendors, festive performances, plus a signature fashion show was the headline this year.

The performances included Irish Dance, West African Dance, the Native American Intertribal Council, the Ohana School of Performing Arts, the Chinese Association of Western Massachusetts, and Bomba De Aqui!

“Every year we wanna make sure that people recognize the achievements of women, not only around the world, but here in Springfield and Corrina is such a wonderful example of what International Women’s Day is all about. The theme this year is about being inclusive,” expressed Springfield City Counselor Kateri Walsh.

22News anchor Ciara Speller was the emcee for the event for the second straight year.