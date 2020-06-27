Local charity gifts car to woman in need

Breaking News
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Massachusetts based charity connects people without transportation with a donated car to get to work.

For nearly 25 years Good News Garage in Cambridge says it’s provided used cars to families lacking transportation.

The charity notified 22News, that Maria Carabello of West Springfield recently received a 2009 Volvo, donated by a generous New Englander.

In a news release, the Cambridge based garage said it works with the Massachusetts Rehabilitation Commission to help people who can’t afford to buy their own car.

Good News Garage says they have donated 5,000 cars to drivers in need since 1996.

