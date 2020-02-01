Local Chicopee church collecting donations for victims of Puerto Rico’s earthquakes

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Members of Iglesia Pentecostal Del Dios Vivo Inc. held a special collection Saturday morning for victims affected by Puerto Rico’s recent natural disasters.

Earthquakes with magnitudes of 5.9, 6.1 and 6.4 caused significant destruction on the island.

Now the city of Chicopee is collecting blankets, toothpaste, soap and other supplies that will be sent to Puerto Rico to help those who need it.

Iglesia Pentecostal’s Pastor Luz Rodriguez told 22News that church members felt the need to donate to those in need in Puerto Rico.

“We’ve seen people sleeping outside and children and it’s devastating what’s happening to our people in Puerto Rico,” said Pastor Rodriguez.

The donations will be accepted from 8:00 a.m. till 6 p.m. at night until February 8th.