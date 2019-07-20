Local children enjoy water safety lessons with Springfield’s Sigma Gamma Rho

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It was the perfect weather to cool off with a swim-and learn some important water safety tips.

The local Springfield chapter of Sigma Gamma Rho hosted “Swim 1922”- a water safety clinic for youth in western Massachusetts.

At the clinic, children ages four to 12 learned swim safety tips and how to prevent drowning.

One member of the sorority told 22News, African American youth historically have less access to learning about water safety, and are more likely to drown.

Member Natalie Ojunga-Andrew said, “It’s really important for us to provide an opportunity for them to learn about how to prevent drowning and actually be really comfortable in the water and learn how to enjoy swimming and protect themselves.”

The free event was partnered with the Springfield Aquatics Department and “I Found Light Against All Odds. “