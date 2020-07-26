Local children expressing artistic talents with ice cream cone painting

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Johnny Miranda partnered with the owner of Chicopee Family Pizza on Chicopee street for an art brunch.

Neighborhood children displayed their talent for painting ice cream cones.

Miranda told 22News, Sunday’s event is part of his grand design this summer to to give children the opportunity to express themselves artistically.

“well you know It’s my business to promote art throughout the city. We’re just working on what I can do. We have several events around the city and therefore promoting art,” said

Miranda emphasized that everyone who participated in the art brunch wore a face mask and the rules of social distancing were distancing strictly adhered to.

