Local Chinese-Americans prepare for Chinese New Year

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – This is a happy time of the year for Chinese-Americans in western Massachusetts. Friday marks the beginning of the Chinese New Year and the year of the Ox.

North Garden Chinese restaurant manager Raymond Kam made certain the dining room reflects the joyous occasion that officially starts on Friday.

It is a 15-day celebration, that on its 15 day marks the first full moon of the Chinese New Year.

“According to Chinese customs, [the ox] is honest, hardworking, and has a sense of responsibility.”

On February 26, towards the conclusion of the Chinese New Year observance, there’s a lantern festival, as noted in his decorations at Kan’s West Springfield restaurant.

