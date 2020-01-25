Local Chinese New Year 2020 Gala postponed amid coronavirus outbreak

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Chinese Association of Western Massachusetts has postponed its Chinese New Year Celebrations Saturday in response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Vice President Linda Hill told 22News, that due to concern raised by community members about attendees who may have traveled abroad recently, the association decided to postpone Saturday night’s gala celebration.

The celebration will be rescheduled at a later date.

Refunds are available for guests who purchased tickets, but the association asks for patience as they look to find a new date. All tickets will be honored on the new date.

The Chinese New Year is traditionally a time of widespread travel, making the timing of the virus outbreak dangerous.