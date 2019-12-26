Local Chinese restaurants busy on Christmas Day

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Here in the final hours of Christmas Day, preparing food usually sounds like a chore – thankfully not everyone is closed on the 25th.

For those who do not celebrate the holiday, or others who are ready for the party to end, Chinese food is a staple on Christmas Day.

Chinese restaurants report big business across the country on Christmas, and that’s no different in western Massachusetts.

For some, ordering takeout is a Christmas Day tradition.

Hector Diaz of Chicopee told 22News, “With the family, with my girlfriend, ever since I moved out here I always come here.”

According to Google Data, “Restaurants Open on Christmas” was the most searched term on Christmas 2018, followed in second by “Chinese Food Open on Christmas.”