Local church benefit raises money for woman battling cancer

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A local church held a ziti dinner and raffle Saturday night to raise money for one of its members.

The First Congregational Church of Chicopee organized a benefit dinner for Tammi Goodspeed.

Tammi is battling cancer and is undergoing her third round of chemo.

One member of the church told 22News, it’s an amazing feeling to help someone you consider family.

“It”s amazing not only to lift her up spiritually and emotionally, but to be able to rally around her as a church family and do a big event like this to help her,” Marissa Carpenter said. “It makes your heart overflow.”

All of the money raised Saturday night goes directly towards Tammi’s medical expenses.

