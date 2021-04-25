Local church community reacts to Pres. Biden’s recognition of Armenian Genocide

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s been a historic week for Armenians here in western Massachusetts and throughout the world.

There was a sense of validation and gratitude among the clergy and worshippers at the Sunday service at St. Mark Armenian Apostolic Church in Springfield.

Grateful that President Biden set the record straight this weekend and said what they knew all along, that the Turkish Ottoman empire had committed genocide killing more than one and a half million Armenians during the early 20th century.

“It’s definitely emotional, monumental, historic because especially for those who grew up in this country who recognized it for 150 years… we’ve been waiting for it,” said Ani Jermakian of Wilbraham.

“The recognition of our Genocide is not just something that happened in the past, but a reality that’s happening now,” Deacon Timothy Aznavourian noted. “Because Turkey, even today, they have been emboldened to attacking the Armenian people in churches and Armenian culture heritage.”

So now for the first time, the White House has acknowledged what generations of Armenians have known for more than 100 years. To use the words of one Armenian-American worshipper, “This is emotional, monumental, and historic.”