SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – One local church is doing what it can to make sure area children are bundled up and warm for the upcoming winter cold. Springfield’s Restoration City Church gave away 300 coats to the Pioneer Valley Christian Academy for children under the age of 18.

Winter coats were given out at the end of every service. Today’s act of giving was sponsored by Springfield pharmacy, Puerta del Cielo funeral home, and Restoration City Church.