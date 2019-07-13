Local church group ‘heartbroken’ over treatment of families at detention centers

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Vigils were held in Springfield Friday night, and across the country to protest conditions in detention facilities at the US Mexico border.

Foster Church in Sixteen Acres held one of these lights for liberty vigils.

They worked with the Interfaith Council of Greater Springfield to bring people of all different faiths together to support the cause.

Around 50 people came to the vigil, holding signs outside of the church before a period of prayer by candlelight.

Foster Church’s Pastor, Barbara Schenk, told 22News that she and other community members are heartbroken about the treatment of families in detention facilities.

“I think this is something that has been on our hearts very much,” said Pastor Schenk. “Both in the interfaith community and at our church. Our hearts are breaking at the news that we have.”

Congressman Jim McGovern said last week he plans to visit one of these detention centers over the weekend to see the conditions for himself.