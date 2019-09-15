Local church picnic gives back to the community

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – One local church is lending a hand with a family-friendly event Sunday evening.

Kids were playing, the music was going, and many people were having fun at the Chicopee First Congregational community picnic Sunday.

The picnic is a monthly event that the church holds as part of their breaking bread initiative.

The church provides games, food, entertainment and much more for everyone who attends. They’re even offering school supplies for those who need it.

The church’s pastor told 22News, why the congregation gives back to their own community.

“It’s really important because the needs so great, we can’t rely on the government just to provide,” Pastor Gary Grimes explained. “We’re called to serve others and it’s important that we do that and serve the community that we’re a part of.”

Pastor Grimes told 22News, the events started off very small but have grown as the months go on. The church also runs a pantry which provides food and dried goods to people who need it.

The church offers the event every third Sunday but hope it can grow to an event every week. Their next community picnic will be on October 20.

