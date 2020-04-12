Closings and Delays
Local churches hold Easter Sunday services virtually due to social gathering restrictions

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Easter Sunday is normally a time when many people gather at church services around western Massachusetts. However, due to COVID-19 social gathering restrictions, celebrations are going to be a little bit different this year.

According to the national retail federation, 32 percent of people celebrating Easter plan to go to church virtually by watching online services. A day when many people typically have large gatherings of family and friends, 34 percent said they are going to visit family and friends virtually.

Churches around western Massachusetts such as Lifepoint Church, Bethany Assembly of God, and churches in the diocese of Springfield are holding online Easter church services. Many churches are using online video services such as zoom where parishioners can still see each other.

Alternatively, some churches such as Calvary Baptist Church in Easthampton is holding drive-up church services where attendees will worship from inside their cars.

All Catholic churches in Springfield are being asked to ring their bells at 10 a.m. to celebrate Easter despite the churches being physically closed.

