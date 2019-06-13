Local churches honor St. Anthony of Padua

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A special invitation was accepted by Mayor Domenic Sarno on Thursday.

The Mayor attended the once-a-year mass in honor of the feast of St. Anthony of Padua. The mass was held at 12 p.m. in the St. Anthony Maronite Catholic Church in Springfield’s East Forest Park neighborhood.

This well-attended mass is held every June 13th at churches across the globe that are named in honor of St. Anthony.

Among the celebrants was Monsignor Christopher Connelly.

“He’s the patron saint of lost articles and people have tremendous devotion to him throughout the world,” said Connelly.

“I think it’s important to have faith and prayer in one’s life, it makes for a better community,” Mayor Sarno said. “So I’m always honored when Father Zito reaches out, it’s a very special mass.”

Father George Zito told 22News he’s been impressed with the mayor’s strength and wisdom shown during his administration as Springfield’s chief executive.