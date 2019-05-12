Local church’s Mother’s Day concert celebrates women

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield’s St. John’s Congregational Church celebrated its 14th annual Mother’s Day Celebration Saturday.

The celebration concert featured local vendors, food, and a lot of singing and dancing. Church Elder Terrence Haynes told 22News, “Believe it or not 14 years later, people are still coming, they still look forward to the event. It’s just a great time to come together and give God praise and just celebrate.”

Pastor Gwen Haynes said, the annual celebration is meant to recognize and give thanks to all women, not just mother’s but those who’ve helped raise other children like foster parents and guardians.

Elder Haynes credited his mother Pastor Haynes for starting the celebration concert 14 years ago.

Pastor Haynes told 22News, “I just wanted to let the mothers know that no matter what they go through because there are so many single mothers out there, so just to celebrate them, to let them know we still appreciate them.”

Dozens from the Springfield area came out to celebrate women in their life.

